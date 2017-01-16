Two People Dead in Cannon County Incident

Two people are dead and another woman is in the hospital after an incident in Cannon County Saturday night.
It does not immediately appear the women were shot, but instead injured with another type of weapon.
The TBI reported that 42-year-old David Wooten died from a gunshot wound. Officials also say 19-year-old Elizabeth Clement and 28-year-old Laura Jastre suffered serious injuries and were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Clement died Sunday night from her injuries.
No arrests have been made for the crime.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
