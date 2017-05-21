Two people Busted for Multiple Auto Burglaries and Theft of Property in Shelbyville

On Thursday, the Shelbyville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division arrested Dalton Tyree and Brittney Matthews of 400 Barksdale Lane in Shelbyville. They are charged with multiple counts of auto burglary and theft of property.
Thousands of dollars in property was recovered from their apartment that links the pair to multiple burglaries and thefts occurring within the city over the last few weeks.
The Criminal Investigations Division got the break they needed after Patrolman Nathan Everhart stopped Tyree and an associate walking suspiciously through a residential area in the early morning hours of May the 18th.
Both Tyree and Matthews are in the Bedford County Jail under a $150,000 bond each.