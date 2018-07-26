Two People Arrested after Suspicious Persons Report
was called to the Logan’s Restaurant on Relco Drive in reference to suspicious persons. Upon arrival the complainant told officers that the people were asking patrons for money and was observed rummaging through the dumpster. Upon making contact with the man and woman the officer asked for consent to check the vehicle they were driving. After searching the vehicle Manchester officers allegedly found approximately 5.4 grams of methamphetamine, several needles with residue and a set of digital scales. Candance Leah Burks, age 37 of Big Sandy, TN had her 8 year-old son with her and apparently no means to provide for the child. She was found to be wanted out of Florida for auto theft.
Burks was charged by Sneed with fugitive from justice, child abuse or neglect (non-violent), unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities and schedule II drug violation.
Jimmy L Lyons age 41 Gibsonton, FL was with Burks and was charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities and schedule II drug violation. Her bond was set at $100,000 and his bond is $10,000. They are set for Coffee Court on August 7, 2018.