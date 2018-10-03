Recently, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to 6370 Chestnut Ridge Rd. (Union Grove Baptist Church) in reference to a vehicle burglary.
A report filed by Deputy Troy Parsons stated that Sunday, September 16th at approximately 11:46 am one unidentified male and one unidentified female gained access to the vehicle parked at Union Grove Baptist Church. Allegedly the thieves broke the rear passenger side window to get inside.
On Saturday, September 29th Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Investigators were able to locate the vehicle when the two suspects were driving near Adventure Mountain in Winchester, TN. Investigators were able to initiate a traffic stop and place the two suspects in custody. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a small amount of what is believed to be marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The two suspects had also apparently removed the victim’s purse and other items including checks and a cell phone.
The suspects are Cristina Lynn Boatwright, and Reza H. Sotoodeh, both of Winchester, TN. Sotoodeh was also found to have outstanding warrants in the state of California for Obstructing Police Officers and Failure to Appear. The suspects were transported to the Franklin County Jail where Boatwright was charged with Burglary, Possession of Schedule VI with Intent and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Sotoodeh was charged with Burglary, Possession of Schedule VI with Intent and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia as well as Fugitive from Justice. At last report, both suspects are currently being held under a $25,000 bond and have a court date set for Monday, December 3rd, 2018 in Franklin County General Sessions Court.
Two People Arrested after Car is Stolen from Church in Franklin County
