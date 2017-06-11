Two out-of-state men Arrested on Drug Charges
The arrest warrant indicates that deputies said that in plain view were several bags of marijuana, scales, and paraphernalia. Also there was allegedly a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The warrant says that deputies were given consent to search the vehicle and deputies allegedly found a large amount of schedule I, and schedule VI drugs. The arrest warrant goes onto say that 2 pounds of marijuana packed in 58 bags, 1 pound and 12oz of mushrooms packed in 138 bags, 11 molly pills in 2 bags, 11 ecstasy pills, and a 1 bag with a 1/2 gram of Ketamine were found inside the vehicle.
Daniel W Loper age 37 of Eugene, OR and Ryan Alpeus Wiggins age 23 Rock Hill, SC were charged by Deputy Brandon Reed with two counts each of manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance. Both men were booked in at Coffee County Jail under a bond of $100,000 each and their court dates are August 11, 2017.