New information from Grundy County reveals two of the five football players charged in an attempted rape case were involved in a previous incident.
In a documented case of alleged sexual exploitation, it involved four football players in 2015.
Sheriff Clint Shrum says that two of the players are the same ones facing charges of attempted aggravated rape in the most recent case.
According to the reports, the players were not charged in the 2015 case and school officials followed protocol when reporting.
Two of Five Former Football Players Charged with Attempted Rape might have been involved in Another Incident
