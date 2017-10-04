Two New Deputies in Coffee County

Over 90 newly certified law enforcement officers graduated from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy on Friday Sept. 29 in Hermitage, TN.
Two Coffee County deputies graduated; Timothy Allen Cooper and Michael Sharp.
Coffee County Sheriff Steve Graves said that he is very pleased with the hard work these two men put in to accomplish their goals. Cooper and Sharp are now working as road deputies. Sheriff Graves congratulates both deputies, saying the training academy is difficult and the two men should be very proud of their efforts.
The basic police school course provides technical and tactical expertise in addition to the ethical and professional standards of law enforcement necessary for success.
As Tennessee’s premier law enforcement training facility, the academy has trained over 19,000 cadets during the Basic Police School classes and over 53,000 students during its more than 1,700 specialized schools.