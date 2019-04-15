A 2016 federal case involving the burglaries of numerous pharmacies throughout the southeast is continuing.
Kenneth Britton, 40, of Whitwell, Tennessee, and Christopher Land, 57, of Monteagle, Tennessee, were sentenced to prison last week.
Britton had pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute Oxycodone.
According to the plea agreement, Britton participated in multiple burglaries and then worked with other defendants to sell the pills that contained controlled substances, including Oxycodone, that were obtained in the burglaries. Britton was sentenced to 8 years in prison.
Land had pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute Oxycodone, and two counts of burglary of a pharmacy. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
According to the plea agreement, Land, worked with co-defendants Robert Nunley, Jamie Sweeton, Randy Stiefel, Kenneth Britton, Anthony Bosio, James Ronald Jones and Tony Britton to obtain and sell the pills containing controlled substances, including Oxycodone, by burglarizing multiple pharmacies.
Further investigation found that nearly 70 pharmacies across 11 states were targeted over a five-year period between 2010 and 2015.
Two More Headed to Prison for Burglaries of Numerous Pharmacies
A 2016 federal case involving the burglaries of numerous pharmacies throughout the southeast is continuing.