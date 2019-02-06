Two More Arrested in Murder and Kidnapping of Tullahoma Man

Two more people have been arrested in the death of a Tennessee man found shot and hanging from a tree.
The Chattanooga Times Free Press reported this week that Jamie Wilson Holland is charged with kidnapping and Bryan Dudley with murder in the 2017 death of David Edward Steele.
Authorities have said Steele, a white man, was reported missing in October of 2017 from Tullahoma. His body was found three weeks later, hanging from a tree in Franklin County.
Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott said Steele had been shot in the leg while trying to escape from people near his home, taken from Coffee County into Franklin County and hanged.
Bruce Edward Dorsett Jr., Shawna R. Haney, Voltaire Xavier Hickerson and Michael Andrew Taylor were arrested in December on similar charges.
