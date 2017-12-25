Four people were arrested in two separate drug busts last week. The first happened in the Smartt Station community near the Coffee/Warren County line. When officers, armed with a search warrant, reportedly caught two men trying to leave their apartment with over three pounds of meth. Sheriff Jackie Matheny said officers arrested Dustin Jennings for possession of meth for resale, and Trenton McKinley for fabrication of evidence. The two were also in possession of over $9,000 in cash.
About an hour later, officers went to a residence on Cumberland Caverns Road and discovered five ounces of meth along with $5,000 in cash. Officers arrested Scott Bell and Samantha Scott for possession of meth for resale.
All 4 people were booked in at the Warren County Jail.
Two Meth Busts in Warren County
