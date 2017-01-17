«



Two Men Wanted by Coffee County Authorities

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is conducting an ongoing burglary investigation that occurred recently in Hillsboro.
Some arrests have made, but 2 other subjects are being sought.
The two men were last seen in Marion County, TN at a Motel 6.
If you have any information about these two men or you can identify them please contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 931-570-4409 or 570-4410, your call can remain anonymous. As always the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department thanks the public for its help and support.