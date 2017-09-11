Two Men Jailed in Coffee Co. after Search Warrant is Served

On Friday September 8th, 2017 Manchester Police officers executed a search warrant at 1351 Rock Road in Morrison. Upon arrival, Jerry Ralph McLean age 50 of Summitville Rd Manchester and Randall Cowan Baker age 57 of Rock Rd Morrison were allegedly found to be in possession of approximately 3.5 grams of a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine. According to the arrest warrant, police also found a black pouch containing 4 separate plastic bags that contained approximately 37 grams of the same crystal substance, set of digital scales and several other pieces of drug paraphernalia. Also, allegedly found on McLean’s person, which was inside Baker’s home was a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana weighing 1.5 grams.
Bothe Mclean and Baker were charged by Manchester Police with a schedule VI drug violation, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.
Both bonds were set at $153,000 each and they’ll appear in court on Sept. 19, 2017.