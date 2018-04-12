Two Men Charged with Aggravated Arson
Patrick Scott Potts, 24, of West Moore Street, Manchester and Alexander Michael Constantaras, 51, of Kennesaw, Georgia were charged with aggravated arson and public intoxication.
The charges were filed after the two were seen leaving a restroom at Fred Deadman Park in Manchester and a witness finding paper towels on fire. After finding the fire, the witness then “stomped out” the fire.
The men were later found on West Moore Street in Manchester and Potts, according to warrants, had several lighters in his pocket.
The warrants state that when the fire was set a female and her child were in the women’s restroom at the time of the fire.
Bond for Potts and Constantaras was set at $11,000 and they are to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court on April 24.