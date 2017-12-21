Two Men Arrested after Gun Shots Fired
Coffee County Deputy Lee Marcum responded, however when he arrived the vehicle that allegedly had shots fired from it was not in the area. Marcum stopped at Hillsboro Elementary when a second call went out of shots being fired in the same area. Marcum sat there waiting for the tan colored Chevrolet pickup to pass him. Shortly afterwards it passed by and the deputy stopped the truck.
He approached the vehicle and as he did a passenger reached down to the side of the door. The deputy grabbed the arm of Austin DeWayne Sellars, 19, Smyrna and found a bullet. Deputy Blake Simmons who had arrived on the scene, took Sellars into custody. Marcom then went to the driver’s side and got the driver Roy Marcus Essary, 26, Limbo Drive Hillsboro out of the truck. Sellars told Marcom that the pistol was behind the driver’s seat. Neither man claimed ownership of the pistol.
The men were transported to the Coffee County Jail and Marcom went back to the scene of the shooting on Vanattia Road and found spent casings in the roadway that matched the pistol found in the truck.
Essary was charged with unlawful carrying or possessing a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless endangerment and open container law violation. His bond was set at $15,000. He is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court Dec. 28.
Sellars was charged with unlawful carrying or possessing a weapon, reckless endangerment and underage consumption. His bond was set at $12,500 and he will appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court Jan. 8.