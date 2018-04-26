Two Men Arrested after being found Passed Out at McDonalds in Tullahoma

Two men were arrested on drug charges after they were found passed out in the drive thru at McDonalds on North Jackson Street in Tullahoma.
According to a report by Officer Jamason Wells, Raymond Samuel Howard, 42 of South Shore, Kentucky was charged with possession of schedule III, possession of schedule IV and driving on revoked/suspended license. Daniel Leslie Kritzwiser, 40, of Portsouth, Ohio was charged with possession of schedule III and possession of schedule IV.
The officer’s report states that when he arrived at the restaurant he found the pair asleep in the car. He woke them and asked the driver if he was under the influence of alcohol or any narcotics. According to the police report, Howard told the officer that he was not under the influence, but he was in possession of Suboxone patches in his wallet. Howard then gave the officer permission to search his vehicle.
While the officer was searching he allegedly found 104 Alprazolam pills, five Suboxone patches and nine Suboxone pills.
Both men were booked into the Coffee County Jail. Howard’s bond was set at $4,000 while Kritzwiser’s bond was set at $3,000. Both men had preliminary hearings on Thursday in Coffee County General Sessions Court.
