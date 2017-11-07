Two Manchester residents Arrested by Tullahoma Police after an Alleged Incident
According to warrants obtained by Tullahoma Police Officer Brook Earhart, police were called to the store by employees. When officers arrived they were taken to the back of the store where they found Jason Ray Perry, 29, of Mill Street Manchester laying in the floor. The warrant alleges that he appeared to be impaired. He told police that he had only taken his normal medication.
Store employees alleged to the officers that Perry and Felisha Desarae Monroe, 41, of Mill Street Manchester had shoplifted $103.93 in merchandise.
The officer started to take the pair into custody and Perry allegedly resisted and kicked an officer in the chest. Officers subdued Perry and transported him to the Coffee County Jail where he was charged with assault, disorderly conduct, theft of property, public intoxication and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $25,500. He is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court Dec. 7.
Monroe was charged with theft of property and public intoxication. Her bond was set at $4,000 and she is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court Dec. 7.