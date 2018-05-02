Two Locations in Tullahoma up for National Register of Historic Places

The Tennessee State Review Board will meet to examine proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. at Clover Bottom Mansion, 2941 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37214.
The Board will vote on 7 nominations, including:
• Smotherman House, Tullahoma, Coffee County
• Tullahoma Municipal Building, Tullahoma, Coffee County
Those nominations that are found to meet the criteria will be sent for final approval to the National Register of Historic Places in the Department of the Interior.
