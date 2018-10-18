Two Local Schools to Become State’s First Trauma Informed Schools

North Coffee Elementary and Coffee County Middle School are slated to become two of Tennessee’s first Building Strong Brains — Trauma Informed Schools designated by the Tennessee Department of Education.
“North Coffee Elementary and Coffee County Middle School were selected because they have clearly demonstrated that they are not only ready to begin the work, but they are also committed to the work,” said Pat Conner, Executive Director, Office of Student Support, Tennessee Department of Education.
In a Trauma Informed School, the adults in the school community are prepared to recognize and respond to those who have been impacted by traumatic stress. Those adults include administrators, teachers, staff, and parents. Trauma Informed Schools provide students with clear expectations and communication strategies to guide them through stressful situations. The goal in a model Trauma Informed School is to not only cope with extreme situations but to create an underlying culture of respect and support.
“Becoming a model Trauma Informed School aligns with the many practices North Coffee already has in place. This designation will allow us as a school community to not only continue, but also increase our system of supports meeting the social, emotional, academic, and physical needs of every student,” said Adam Clark, North Coffee Principal.
Through the Tennessee Department of Education’s Office of Student Support, North Coffee Elementary and Coffee County Middle School will receive high-quality training, resources, and on-going support as they implement trauma informed practices.
“Coffee County Middle School is privileged to become one of the state’s first Trauma Informed Schools. A study suggests that during childhood over 60% of students will have at least one traumatic event,” said Kim Aaron, CCMS Principal. Research shows the benefits of implementing a trauma informed approach which includes: improved school climate; improved attendance; decreased discipline; decreased stress for staff and students; and reduced dropout rate.
Aaron added, “Without proper intervention and support, traumatic events hinder learning. The training our teachers are slated to receive will help them better address the social and emotional needs of our students so that more learning can occur, and students have the opportunity to be more successful.
North Coffee Elementary and Coffee County Middle School were selected, through a highly competitive application process, as two of 88 schools across the state of Tennessee to become the state’s first Trauma Informed Schools.