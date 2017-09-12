Two Local Men Honored by State Officials
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Corporal Wendell Bowen and Deputy Wade Bassett were honored during the “Three Stars of Tennessee Awards”.
You may remember that on Monday June 19, 2017 there was shooting inside Coffee County Justice Center. An inmate was in the courthouse for a hearing on charges of domestic-related kidnapping, evading arrest and other charges.
The man attacked Bassett as the deputy was escorting the inmate to a transport van. The two engaged in a significant struggle with the inmate gaining control of the deputy’s weapon after severely biting Bassett’s hand. The man then shot the deputy, but his bullet proof vest protected him.
After making his way downstairs of the justice center the inmate then shot Deputy Wendell Bowen in the stomach, causing a severe injury.
Coffee County Sheriff Steve Graves said he is extremely proud of Bowen and Bassett. The sheriff added that he was happy to see these two outstanding men honored in this way.