The Tennessee STEM Innovation Network, a public/private partnership between the Tennessee Department of Education and Battelle Education, has announced the fourth annual Innovative Leaders Institute – a six-day interactive series of workshops designed to train highly effective principals, assistant principals, and school leaders to use STEM strategies and innovative instructional techniques to impact teacher practices and student achievement in Tennessee.
The professional development workshop series was designed by Tennessee school leaders for Tennessee school leaders and aims to move school leader preparation into real school settings with an expectation of immediate impact on leader practice.
Application for the Innovative Leaders Institute is restricted to a two-person team, that must consist of a school’s principal or assistant principal and another building-level school leader. Jimmy Anderson and
Todd Reinholtz from Hickerson Elementary School will be attending.
Director of Coffee County Schools Dr Ladonna McFall stated that due to the great work on behalf of Anderson and Reinholtz they were chosen to participate in the program. She added that 16 schools were chosen and the school system is proud that Hickerson is included. She congratulated Mr. Anderson and Mr. Reinholtz.
Two Local Educators to attend Innovative Leaders Institute
