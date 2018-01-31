In a news release from the Tullahoma Police Department (TPD) they report that on Jan. 21, 2018 at approximately noon officers responded to call of a possible kidnapping. The report indicated that this possibly involved a suspect with a firearm that occurred in the Walmart parking lot. Tullahoma officers quickly determined an armed robbery had occurred and began their investigation. TPD officers concluded two juvenile suspects committed the crime and one was taken into custody at the scene.
The two juveniles met the victim in the parking lot after an agreement was made to make a purchase from the pharmacy. The victim and one of the juveniles entered the store, completed the transaction, and returned to the victim’s vehicle. While inside the vehicle one of the juveniles pulled a BB gun and attempted to take the purchased items. The victim got out of the vehicle and one of the offenders left the area. The second juvenile offender was located and arrested and evidence relating to the crime was recovered.
Please know this was not a random incident, all parties were acquainted, and there is no threat of random violence to the public.
Two Juveniles Charged After Armed Robbery
