Tony Darrell Britton and James Ronald Jones both of Palmer, TN in Grundy County have been found guilty by a jury in US District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
Britton, age 41 and Jones, age 50 were arrested by Grundy County Sheriff deputies after an indictment was returned in November of 2017. They were later released to DEA agents.
Britton had a three-count indictment that included conspiracy to distribute oxycodone, burglary of a pharmacy, and aiding and abetting as well as a forfeiture allegation. Jones had a two-count indictment that included conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and a forfeiture allegation.
Two Grundy Men Found Guilty of Charges in Kentucky
Tony Darrell Britton and James Ronald Jones both of Palmer, TN in Grundy County have been found guilty by a jury in US District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky.