Two Fugitives from Justice Captured in Coffee County
Brian Patrick McMonagle… Photos provided by the CCSD.
On Sunday (March 11, 2018) in Manchester, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Cpl. Blake Simmons approached a vehicle driven by a male subject at 174 Pocahontas road for a Kentucky tag being expired. The man was unable to provide identification. According to the arrest warrant, upon consent Simmons began a pat down the male subject for weapons and that’s when man apparently ran from the scene. After a struggle, Simmons was able to place the man in custody. The warrant goes onto say that Simmons found a substance in his pocket that appeared to be meth. The man was later identified as Brian Patrick McMonagle age 35 of Covington, GA.
Bridgett Lynn Jones age 34 of Manchester was a passenger in McMonagle. They were run through the National Crime Information Center and both were found to be fugitives from justice out of Denver, Colorado. Jones is also wanted out of Georgia.
Bridgette Lynn Jones
McMonagle was charged with being fugitive from justice, schedule II drug violation and 2 counts of resisting arrest. His bond was set at $115,000. Jones was charged with being a fugitive from justice and her bond was set at $100,000. Both are set to appear in Coffee County Court on April 9, 2018.