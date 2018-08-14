Two Fires–Manchester Fire & Rescue Responds

Manchester Fire & Rescue responded to reported kitchen fire Sunday morning at around 6am at J&K Market on McMinnville Hwy. When crews arrived on scene, a person getting fuel for his vehicle acted quickly and extinguished the grease fire just prior to fire crews arriving on scene. His quick thinking most likely saved the establishment from any severe damage.
Manchester Fire & Rescue ventilated the establishment, checked the area out, and advised the manager on duty what steps needed to be done to clean the area up and how to prevent this type of fire from occurring again.
Manchester Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at a home on Hillcrest Rd around 10AM Sunday morning. When firemen arrived at the home the owner was attempting to extinguish the fire on his porch with a garden hose. Most of the fire was knocked down by the homeowner. He was alerted to the fire by one of his neighbors, which most likely saved his home and his life.
Manchester Fire & Rescue checked the home and attic area for any further fire extension and found none. They ventilated the attic area of residual smoke. Manchester firemen investigated the incident and ensured the scene was secure.