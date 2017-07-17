There were two fatal accidents in Coffee County on Monday. The first occurred on Hwy 53 around 4pm. The Tennessee Highway Patrol as of Monday night had not released any other details.
The second crash took place on Hwy 41 near Hillsboro just a short time after the first wreck. The crash occurred in the ten thousand block of Highway 41. A pedestrian was struck and killed while checking his mailbox. Vehicle debris was found at the scene. A side mirror matching an older model gray Mitsubishi Galant was also found at the location. The suspected vehicle matching the description was captured on video surveillance near the scene just after the incident occurred.
If you have any information that will help investigators, please contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol Chattanooga District Regional Dispatch Center at 423-634-6890 or you may call 911 locally as all Coffee County and surrounding area law enforcement officers are also looking for the vehicle.
Two Fatal Accidents in Coffee County on Monday– Crash #2 was a Hit & Run
