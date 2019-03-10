Two Corrections Officers in Grundy County suspended after Crashing Patrol Cruiser
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has announced it is now launching an internal investigation along with the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s investigation.
The woman involved in the crash, 18-year-old Shalyn Pickett of Beersheba Springs had minor injuries as a result of the patrol cruiser rear-ending her white Nissan Altima.
Sgt. Alan Bailey with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said there was an inmate in the back seat of the cruiser at the time of the accident.
Officers Jonathan Hargis and Cody Nunley are on unpaid leave pending the results of an investigation.
The THP said Officer Hargis was driving the patrol car when it rear-ended another vehicle in Altamont in the 800 block of Main Street around noon Thursday.
A THP spokesperson said, the officer allegedly had his emergency equipment activated,” when he rear-ended the car.
A release from Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum says Hargis and Nunley, were bringing the patrol vehicle back from Tracy City where it had received maintenance.