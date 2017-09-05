Two Constables Needed in Coffee County
The two vacant positions are for Seat 5, which consists of voting Districts 11, 12 and 13, and for Seat 7, consisting of Districts 17, 19 and 20.
Districts 11, 12 and 13 are located in rural Coffee County, while Districts 17, 19 and 20 are in Tullahoma.
Candidates applying for the constable seats have to live in the districts they would represent. Constables receive no compensation for their services.
Candidates must be 21 years of age and live within the district. They must be registered voters and possess a high school education or GED.
The constables will be appointed by members of the Coffee County Commission during its regularly scheduled meeting, which is set for 6 p.m. on Sept. 12.
Resumes may be submitted to the mayor’s office on or before Sept. 8, 2017, 1329 McArthur St Suite 1, Manchester, TN 37355.
Constables that are selected will begin serving immediately until Sept. 1, 2018. The next election for a four-year term be held in August 2018.