Two Coffee County Residents Charged with Multiple Counts Aggravated Kidnapping and More
Brandy and Jeffery Arnold are accused of holding the victim against their will at the residence for 4 hours. Both Arnold’s were also allegedly displaying and pointing a loaded shotgun at several other victims in the residence.
The person who came to the residence drove a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder to the home, subjects then began to vandalize the vehicle causing considerable damage and then later had the vehicle removed from the property. Value of the vehicle was over $10,000.
Brandy D. Arnold and Jeffery Scott Arnold were both charged by Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Captain Danny Ferrell with 3 counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, theft of property and 4 counts of reckless endangerment. Bonds were set at $225,000 each and they are scheduled to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court on May 14, 2018.