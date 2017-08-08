Two Coffee County Men Arrested on Multiple Charges

Two men, one from Tullahoma and the other from Manchester were arrested after they were stopped for a traffic violation.
Jonathon Charles Burt, 27, of South Polk Street, Tullahoma was charged with burglary, two counts of theft, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities and two counts of failure to appear. Burt was booked into the Coffee County Jail under a bond of $32,700.
Also arrested with Burt was Joshua James Talley, 28, of Crown Road Manchester who was a passenger in the vehicle. He was charged with theft of property, burglary, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon and violation of probation. His bond was set at $21,500.
Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy Cpl. Stephen Sharketti stopped Burt on Wayside Road in Manchester. When he made contact with him, Burt admitted that there were firearms in the vehicle. In searching the vehicle, the deputy allegedly found two pistols that had been stolen from a residence on Red Oak Drive in Manchester. He also allegedly found a duffel bag, five stolen watches, three pair of Ray Ban Sunglasses, a necklace and three DeWalt power tools. Also found was a spoon with drug residue on it.
According to a report by the deputy, the Dodge Charger that Burt was driving had been stolen in Tullahoma.
Both men are to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court on Sept. 11.