Two Coffee County Correction Officers Arrested
During a Coffee County Law Enforcement meeting in October, Sheriff Chad Partin stated two corrections officers were suspended because of an assault on an inmate inside the jail. There has been an ongoing investigation and evidence was presented to District Attorney Craig Northcott.
One of the officers has been indicted and was arrested on Friday. 26 year-old Justin Taylor was charged with one-count of aggravated assault and was booked in at the Coffee County Jail under a $25,000 bond. Taylor made his bond and was released.
Coffee County Chief Deputy Frank Watkins says that Taylor was terminated from his job at the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department.
No one else has been charged in this case.
** Photo of Taylor was not available as of Sunday night. Michael J. Merrill, 24 a corrections officers for the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department was arrested last week on a reckless endangerment charge. Winchester Police and Franklin County Sheriff’s personnel responded to a report that shots had been fired near Gary’s Lake Market on Highway 130.
Merrill who lives in the area of the shooting posted a $2,500 bond after being arrested. He is due in Franklin County General Sessions Court on Dec. 6.
Coffee County Chief Deputy Watkins says that Merrill has been suspended without pay.
The police report indicates that Merrill was wearing a black-bullet proof vest, and officers said they could smell what they believed to be alcohol on the suspect’s breath.
Merrill was checked for weapons, and he allegedly said he had been shooting from the back porch into the air.
He also allegedly told officers he had been drinking beer and liquor.
Reports state that during a search of the residence, a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle was found with a 30-round magazine loaded in it.