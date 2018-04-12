Two Area Police Departments Asking for the Public’s Help

The Tullahoma Police Department needs your help identifying a person that might have been involved in a fraud case. Anyone with information regarding this person’s identity or the fraud committed, is asked contact Tullahoma Police Department Investigator Tyler Hatfield by calling 931.455.0530 or by emailing thatfield@tullahomatn.gov.The Shelbyville Police Department needs your assistance locating Wesley Mark Shaw of Decherd, Tennessee. Shaw is wanted for Impersonating a Licensed Professional and Criminal Simulation.
Shaw was identified as a person of interest and is believed to be the sole suspect in an ongoing fraud investigation involving numerous mid-state restaurant owners. Shaw, who is impersonating a licensed fire inspector, is extorting money from minority business owners and charging exorbitant fees for the false inspections.
If you know of his whereabouts or have been victimized by Wesley Mark Shaw please call Detective Cody Swift at the Shelbyville Police Department 931-684-5811.