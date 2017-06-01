TV Program American Pickers will feature Manchester Father and Son
The show follows antique and collectible pickers Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz who travel around the United States to buy or “pick” various items for resale, for clients, or for their own personal collections.
This coming Monday, June 5, 2017 the TV program will feature two people from Manchester. WMSR’s “Let’s Talk Antiques” host David Pennington and his son Bryan will be on the program talking about their wide range of antiques and collectibles. Will David and Bryan sell any of their items to Mike and Frank…? You’ll have to watch and see. The show will air at 8pm Monday night on the History Channel.
Bryan Pennington said they really enjoyed hanging out with the hosts of the very successful television program and were honored by this opportunity.