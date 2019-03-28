The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is reminding hunters that the state’s 2019 spring turkey season opens in all 95 counties Saturday and runs through Sunday, May 12.
Some rules to follow – hunting hours for the spring gobblers are 30 minutes prior to legal sunrise until legal sunset, according to the TWRA, and bag limit is one bearded turkey per day, and up to four per season.
Licenses required – a state hunting and fishing combination, plus a supplemental big game license, or a sportsman license, is required.
Turkey Season Opens Saturday
