The Tennessee Board of Regents recently approved a 2.6 percent increase in in-state tuition rates at its community and technical colleges for 2017-18.
Except for one year when the Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology asked for a small increase in fees rather than tuition, it is the lowest increase for the community and technical colleges combined since 1991-92. It is the third consecutive year of tuition hikes of 4 percent or less – the TBR system’s lowest three-year increase in decades.
In other Tennessee Board of Regent news, Hilda Tunstill will serve as interim president of Motlow State Community College until a search for the college’s next president is concluded.
Tunstill is Motlow’s vice president of finance and administration, has been at the college for 29 years and in its senior leadership team since 2004. She has been acting administrator of the college and its four campuses since June 14 following the resignation of the former president, Dr. Anthony G. (Tony) Kinkel.
Tunstill Named Interim Motlow President
