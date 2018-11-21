Tullahoma’s Claire Mason nominated for Tennessee Board of Regents Excellence Award
Mason attended the Tennessee Leadership Training Institute (TLTI) at the Cool Springs Marriott in Franklin this week. She will participate in the Middle Regional Competition at TCAT Nashville in February, where three regional finalists will be selected to attend the state competition in March.
Nominees must meet an extensive list of requirements, including recognizing TBR’s critical impact on Tennessee’s overall workforce readiness and economic future, having a strong work ethic, a dedicated sense of loyalty, and a healthy enthusiasm for promoting education throughout Tennessee. In addition, nominees must have at least a 3.3 cumulative GPA, exhibit exceptional service at the institution and throughout the community, and exhibit outstanding academic accomplishment during enrollment.