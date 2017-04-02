Tullahoma Woman Missing

Tabitha Kolankiewicz
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Tabitha Kolankiewicz. She was last seen leaving her residence (50 Maple Ave., Tullahoma, TN.) at approximately 6:30am on Thursday March 30. Kolankiewicz was traveling to Advanced Financial in Nashville. She was driving a 2012 beige in color Chevy Malibu bearing the tag number V91-60F. Kolankiewicz was wearing brown boots with zippers and black leggings and has brown shoulder length hair.
If anyone has any information about Kolankiewicz whereabouts you are asked to contact Investigator Todd Hindman of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 931-962-0123.