Tullahoma Woman facing Multiple Charges after leaving the scene of an Accident
Officers go onto state that the subject was also found to have been involved in a hit and run accident at 315 East Lincoln Street in Tullahoma where she allegedly struck another vehicle and left the scene.
Officers were able to get a description of the vehicle that had left the scene and matched it with the Womack’s vehicle that was parked at the business at 2111 North Jackson Street.
Officer Smith states in the warrant that Womack also allegedly had 11 Xanax pills in a plastic baggie in her hand and did not have a prescription for them at the time of her arrest.
Due to the subjects condition the officer was unable to do field sobriety tests on Womack. Officers transported her to Tennova Harton Hospital for a blood/alcohol tests, results are pending.
Womack was charged with, schedule IV drug violations, failure to report an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, DUI and public intoxication.
Her bond was set at $10,500 and her court date is Jan 9, 2017. She was released after making bond on Wednesday.