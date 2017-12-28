Tullahoma Woman Facing Drug Charges
According to warrants obtained by Tullahoma Police Officer Brooke Earhart, Stormy Dee Phillips, 32, of Central Avenue, Tullahoma was charged with driving on revoked/suspended license, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance, schedule II drugs and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
According to the warrants, a search of the vehicle Phillips was driving had a makeup pouch in the backseat that contained two bags. One of the bags contained three ounces of a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine and the other bag contained three quarters of an ounce of what is believed to be methamphetamine. The officer also located four small bags allegedly containing meth.
According to the warrants, there was no insurance on the vehicle and the vehicle was unregistered.
Phillips was booked into the Coffee County Jail on the charges. Her bond was set at $22,500 and she is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court Jan. 4.