Tullahoma Woman Charged with Aggravated Sexual Battery and Assault
Tullahoma Police Officer Jason Maloney responded to a disturbance call on East Moore Street. According to the arrest warrant, several witnesses told the officer that the Byford had kissed a 12-year-old male and then the victim hit the woman. The warrant goes onto to state that witnesses said Byford then hit the victim in the face. The officer was told the female left the area. The witnesses told the officer the woman’s name, gave a clothing and vehicle description, and the direction of travel.
Another officer stopped the vehicle on an unrelated traffic stop. Officer Maloney recognized the name of the subject. When Maloney arrived at the scene he said the female was dressed as the witnesses had described. The officer talked with the subject and she admitted to being at the location on East Moore Street. Byford reportedly told the officer that no kiss occurred, but the juvenile had hit her, and she left. She also apparently denied hitting the juvenile.
Byford was booked in at the Coffee County Jail under a bond of $27,500 and her court date is August 23, 2018.