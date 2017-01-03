Tullahoma Woman Allegedly Bites an Officer
Roxana Rita Burns, 32, of Glendale Place was charged with aggravated assault, assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and public intoxication.
In an arrest warrant Officer Jeremiah Kirk states that when he arrived on Glendale Place he found Burns and another individual fighting in the front yard. He attempted to break up the fight and the woman allegedly bit him on his hand.
The warrant states that while she was being placed under arrest, she became abusive and resisted arrest. After arresting her, Kirk alleges that Burns had a strong odor of an intoxicant and slurred speech.