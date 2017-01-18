Special Agents in the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit have obtained an indictment for a Tullahoma woman accused of stealing prescription medication from a patient in her care.
After receiving information from the Tennessee Department of Human Services Adult Protective Services Unit, Agents began investigating LaShawnda Ann Taylor of Tullahoma on April 18, 2016. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that on April 7th, while working as an employee of a company providing community-based living services in Decherd, Taylor took a patient’s prescription of Percocet without her consent.
On November 18, 2016, the Franklin County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Taylor age 34, with one count of Theft. On Wednesday, authorities booked her into the Franklin County Jail on $5,000 bond.
