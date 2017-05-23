With no city elections in Manchester this year, Tullahoma will be the only election.
Four candidates have qualified to run for two aldermen seats; Robin Dunn, Stephen Landers, Paige Prescott Lashlee and incumbent Jerry Mathis, the sitting mayor pro tem. Aldermen are elected to three-year terms.
Current Alderman Mike Stanton has opted not to seek re-election.
Voters will also cast votes for mayor, city judge and school board members. Candidates in those races are running unopposed; Mayor Lane Curlee will continue to serve for his sixth, nonconsecutive, three-year term.
Tullahoma City Judge James Conley will run unopposed along with Tullahoma city school board incumbents Jessica Fogarty and Teresa Lawson.
Tullahoma will have only Local Election
