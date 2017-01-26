The Tullahoma Tree Board is pleased to inform Tullahoma residents of a great opportunity to grow the tree canopy. The Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) is challenging Tennesseans to plant 100,000 trees on February 25, 2017. This is the largest community tree-planting in Tennessee history.
“One of the best resources we can use to balance harmful environmental impacts is trees,” said Chairman of the Tullahoma Tree Board, Ralph Graham. “We encourage Tullahoma citizens to participate in the 100,000 Tree Day.”
The Tennessee Tree Project is a free event. Learn more, register or become a sponsor by visiting http://tectn.org/programs/tree/. Once you order your trees, Coffee County residents can pick them up at the UT Extension Office.
Tullahoma Tree Board Encourages Residents to Participate in 100,000 Tree Day
The Tullahoma Tree Board is pleased to inform Tullahoma residents of a great opportunity to grow the tree canopy. The Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) is challenging Tennesseans to plant 100,000 trees on February 25, 2017. This is the largest community tree-planting in Tennessee history.