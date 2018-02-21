Tullahoma to Receive Grants for Recycling

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has announced $6,041,629 in grants to support community recycling efforts in a statewide effort to reduce landfill waste.
“TDEC is committed to increasing the diversion and beneficial use of materials that would otherwise end up in landfills or contaminating our waters,” said TDEC Commissioner Bob Martineau. “These grants will help local communities meet the ever-growing challenge of finding ways to reuse materials that would otherwise be discarded to benefit our economy and protect our environment.”
Awarded projects fall into one of five categories: Recycling Hub and Spoke, Recycling Equipment, Recycling Rebate, Used Oil and Convenience Centers.
The City of Tullahoma two grants; $13,826 for 18-gallon recycling carts; roll-off containers; kennels for cardboard collection and $14,050 for Education and outreach materials; used oil collection tanks; canopy; pad; oil filter crusher; oil pump.
