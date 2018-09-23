Everyone has read and seen news stories about the devastation caused by Hurricane Florence on the Carolina coasts. Thanks to the initiative of a Tullahoma citizen, help from Tullahoma is on the way to a hard-hit small North Carolina community.
Thursday afternoon, a Tullahoma citizen stopped by the Cedar Lane Church of Christ and suggested to Minister Steven Hovater that the churches of Tullahoma should do something to help Swansboro, North Carolina, a suburb of Jacksonville, North Carolina. Swansboro experienced 34 inches of rain from Tuesday through Sunday, and much of the town is flooded. According to their Mayor, the town broke the state record for the most rain.
Items on the list include: Gas gift cards, Visa gift cards, Grocery gift cards for items like milk, eggs and cheese, fast food/casual dining gift cards, diapers of all sizes, wipes, baby formula, baby food, feminine hygiene products, fruit cups, applesauce cups, canned fruit, juice boxes, Gator-Aid, kid-friendly foods like individual bags of chips, granola bars, fruit snacks, etc. (things you would pack in a lunch box), socks and underwear (all sizes), batteries and cleaning supplies.
Hovater has agreed to serve as the point person. He can be reached at 455-4665.
Tullahoma to Help Flooded North Carolina Town
