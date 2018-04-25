Tullahoma Schools requesting more than $800,000 in appropriations from City Leaders

Tullahoma City Schools is requesting more than $800,000 in appropriations from city leaders for its 2018-2019 fiscal year.
The largest amount of the money would be for salary increases and health insurance prices going up for employees.
The school system wants to add 4 new fine arts educators at elementary schools and an interventionist at Tullahoma High School. This person would be the one responsible for working with ninth-grade students at risk of falling behind and failing out or dropping out of high school.
Tullahoma City Schools are funded through tax dollars from the city along with a percentage of tax revenues from Coffee and Franklin counties.
