Tullahoma Residents Receive Great News about their Fire Dept.
Prior to the new classification, Tullahoma was rated an ISO Classification of 3, a designation held for the last four years.
This is good news for the fire department and for property owners because improved ISO ratings help lower fire insurance premiums for both residential and commercial customers. The upgrade puts Tullahoma in an elite group. Chief Richard Shasteen said, “This rating places us in the top three percent of Fire Departments in the state of Tennessee.
Research completed by Municipal Technical Advisory Services Fire Management Consultant, Steve Cross, shows that Tullahoma property owners will collectively save approximately $144,000 on insurance premiums for one and two-family dwellings. This does not include the commercial savings.