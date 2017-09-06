«

»

Tullahoma Residents Receive Great News about their Fire Dept.

Photo credit: Sam Crimm

The City of Tullahoma Fire Department is pleased to announce it has earned an Insurance Service Office (ISO) Public Protection Classification of 2. This new designation required additional improvements in training, staffing, water supply, communications and other areas. The ISO evaluates the capacity of a fire department to respond to and fight structure fires for property insurance purposes. On the scale, one is the best.
Prior to the new classification, Tullahoma was rated an ISO Classification of 3, a designation held for the last four years.
This is good news for the fire department and for property owners because improved ISO ratings help lower fire insurance premiums for both residential and commercial customers. The upgrade puts Tullahoma in an elite group. Chief Richard Shasteen said, “This rating places us in the top three percent of Fire Departments in the state of Tennessee.
Research completed by Municipal Technical Advisory Services Fire Management Consultant, Steve Cross, shows that Tullahoma property owners will collectively save approximately $144,000 on insurance premiums for one and two-family dwellings. This does not include the commercial savings.