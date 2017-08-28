A resident of Iris Drive in Tullahoma recently reported to Tullahoma Police that he received a call by an unknown individual in reference to repairing his computer. The victim was advised that he was receiving a refund for the protection plan he had purchased on line.
The scammer told the victim that they were depositing $1,100 in his bank account but that he needed to return $600 of it. He was told to purchase six iTune cards at $100 each and to give them the number off the cards.
The scammer took the numbers on the cards but did not deposit the money into his account.
Police remind people not to fall for such scams. Police warn that if you are told that you would receive money but have to give back a portion of it, it is more than likely a scam.
Tullahoma Resident Scammed
