The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development on Wednesday announced recipients of the Retail Academy Grant. The grant is designed to provide funding to communities to participate in two retail training programs.
The Retail Academy 101 program is an introduction to retail recruitment for local leaders, and the Retail Academy 201 program offers advanced retail site selection training to communities who have completed the 101 program.
Tullahoma received a $5,000 Retail Academy 201 grant that will cater to specific property marketing.
Tullahoma Receives State Grant
