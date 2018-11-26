It looks like the Tullahoma Police Department will be getting a new home.
At a recent Tullahoma Municipal Regional Planning Commission meeting they approved a site plan for the new police station, which will be built next to the current police station on West Grundy Street on land donated by Fran and Dan Marcum.
The new department will have many more feet of floor space for interview rooms, office space, a public restroom and the property will allow for extra room for growth on down the road.
Estimates for the project released in back in February were $3.2 million. The money for the project comes from a Tennessee Municipal Bond Fund loan that was approved by the board last October. The board signed off on borrowing $7.5 million for a number of projects, including the new animal shelter at public works, more sidewalks in town and the new police station.
Construction could start as early as this coming spring.
Tullahoma Police to Build New Facility
